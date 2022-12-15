Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,671. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $129.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.96.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

