Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $87,558,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 664,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 101.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,929,000 after purchasing an additional 554,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.33. 78,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,991,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.