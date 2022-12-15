Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,097,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

