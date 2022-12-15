Telemus Capital LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,077,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,016 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 2.84% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 442,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 111,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 434,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. 3,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,678. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $254.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Stories

