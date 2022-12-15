Telemus Capital LLC Increases Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.28. 7,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,048. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.80 and its 200-day moving average is $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $413.22.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Citigroup lowered their price target on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

