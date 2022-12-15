Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 1,139 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.31.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.07. 30,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,809. The company has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.95 and a 200 day moving average of $237.92. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

