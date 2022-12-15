Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 4,431 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.80. 25,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,917. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

