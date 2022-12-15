Telemus Capital LLC Sells 722 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,914,000 after purchasing an additional 999,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDR. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $67.15. 19,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,567. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.