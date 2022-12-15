Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,123 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Telesat were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Telesat during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Telesat by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Telesat during the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Telesat by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Telesat by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares during the period.

Telesat stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Telesat Corp has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

