TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.11

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$24.11 and last traded at C$24.78, with a volume of 112556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TIXT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 27.83.

Insider Activity

About TELUS International (Cda)

In other news, Director Sue Paish sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.36, for a total transaction of C$30,423.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,767.43.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Stories

