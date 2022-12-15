Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Up 22.5% in November

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPST shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

TPST traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,291. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

