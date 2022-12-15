Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.62.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tenneco will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
