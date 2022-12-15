Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 391,365 shares.The stock last traded at $30.38 and had previously closed at $30.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. Textainer Group had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Textainer Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Textainer Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 36,344 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Textainer Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Stories

