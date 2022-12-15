TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Update

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TFS Financial to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:TFSL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 237,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $79.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 418.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

In other news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $140,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TFS Financial news, Director Anthony J. Asher bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $40,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,906.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $140,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFS Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,925,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,629,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,871,000 after acquiring an additional 87,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 97,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 59,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, home equity loans, and community development loans and programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.