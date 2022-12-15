The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 5,535 ($67.91) to GBX 3,807 ($46.71) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,567.43 ($56.04).

LON:BKG traded up GBX 45 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,859 ($47.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,960. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,120 ($38.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,918 ($60.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,618.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,764.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 940.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73.

In related news, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.86), for a total value of £94,253.49 ($115,634.27).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

