The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

EL stock opened at $249.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

