The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $53.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.
NYSE CARR opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.
In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 514,247 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,508,000 after purchasing an additional 472,926 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
