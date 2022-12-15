The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $53.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 514,247 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,508,000 after purchasing an additional 472,926 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

