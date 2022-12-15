The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Humana (NYSE:HUM) to Buy

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $652.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $575.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.53.

HUM opened at $521.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,718,244. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

