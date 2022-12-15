The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.44.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $333.43 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $341.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

