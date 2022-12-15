The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.44.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Home Depot stock opened at $333.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84. The stock has a market cap of $341.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

