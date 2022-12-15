The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.75

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.75 and traded as low as $15.58. The India Fund shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 101,363 shares traded.

The India Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 42.17%. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund in the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of The India Fund by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

