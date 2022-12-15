The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.75

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.75 and traded as low as $15.58. The India Fund shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 101,363 shares traded.
The India Fund Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 42.17%. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
