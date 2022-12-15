The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 55.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

