The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Southern by 3.7% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.62.

Shares of SO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 101,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,339. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

