Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $36,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $567.23 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

