Threshold (T) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.01 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $179.36 million and $3.01 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00012982 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00043125 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00236539 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023553 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01786809 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,799,628.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.