Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the first quarter valued at about $9,880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 597,874 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at about $4,865,000. RPO LLC lifted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 167.5% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 623,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 390,087 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter worth about $3,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THCP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 52,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,254. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

