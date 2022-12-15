TiraVerse Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.80 Million (TVRS)

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. TiraVerse has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $5.05 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TiraVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TiraVerse has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $890.44 or 0.05111069 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00502269 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,184.68 or 0.29759709 BTC.

TiraVerse Profile

TiraVerse launched on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official website is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TiraVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00001798 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TiraVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

