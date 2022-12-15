TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TLGY Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,128,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,993,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,246,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,577,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

TLGY Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLGY remained flat at $10.22 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,370. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. TLGY Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

