Tobias Lutke Purchases 8,685 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke bought 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,636.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Tobias Lutke bought 8,043 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,806.39.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tobias Lutke bought 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $374,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Tobias Lutke bought 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $380,048.90.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tobias Lutke bought 6,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $382,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $373,168.08.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $373,139.59.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.98. 11,738,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,422,497. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $281.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 16.1% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.74.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

