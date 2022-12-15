Todd Carpenter Sells 4,000 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KNTK opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $325.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNTK shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinetik presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

