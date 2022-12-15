TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $20.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 78.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.82.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $469.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.68. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 66.10% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $459.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.