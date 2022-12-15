TraDAO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.01 (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. In the last week, TraDAO has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TraDAO token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges. TraDAO has a total market capitalization of $304.60 million and approximately $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $892.57 or 0.05079284 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00500197 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,208.02 or 0.29636897 BTC.

About TraDAO

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. The official website for TraDAO is trava.capital. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TraDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TraDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

