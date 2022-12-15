Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Down 5.2%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.42 and last traded at $48.27. 31,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,188,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.
TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,376.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
