Traders Buy High Volume of Mullen Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 99,923 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 351% compared to the average volume of 22,160 call options.

In related news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,843,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 438.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the first quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 256,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the second quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

MULN stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 8,976,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,333,688. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

