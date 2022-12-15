Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of EVLO opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

