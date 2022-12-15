TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Short Interest Up 31.3% in November

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TradeUP Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

UPTD stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,387. TradeUP Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

Get TradeUP Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in TradeUP Acquisition by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in TradeUP Acquisition by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,169,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in TradeUP Acquisition by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 885,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About TradeUP Acquisition

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.