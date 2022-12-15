Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Transcontinental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Transcontinental Price Performance
Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$23.27 and a 52-week high of C$31.95.
Transcontinental Company Profile
