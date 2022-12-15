Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 1,722,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27,837% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
Tricon Residential Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricon Residential (TCNGF)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.