Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Purchases £26,000 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) insider Richard John Hughes purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($31,897.93).
Trident Royalties Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Trident Royalties stock opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.62) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.79. The firm has a market cap of £147.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06. Trident Royalties Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56.74 ($0.70). The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31.
About Trident Royalties
