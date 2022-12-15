Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) Insider Purchases £26,000 in Stock

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) insider Richard John Hughes purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($31,897.93).

Trident Royalties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Trident Royalties stock opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.62) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.79. The firm has a market cap of £147.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06. Trident Royalties Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56.74 ($0.70). The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31.

Get Trident Royalties alerts:

About Trident Royalties

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.