Truist Financial Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) to Hold

Truist Financial cut shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,593,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.