Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

UNP stock traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.81. The company had a trading volume of 64,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.00. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

