TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.43. TRX Gold shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 30,141 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$122.88 million and a P/E ratio of -10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.