Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Down 20.9% in November

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 755,800 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 955,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TKC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE TKC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 813,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,683. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.77. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

