Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Short Interest Update

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Twist Bioscience Stock Performance
TWST traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 59,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,558. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.07. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,211 shares of company stock worth $341,371. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
