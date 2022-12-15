Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Short Interest Update

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the November 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

TWST traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 59,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,558. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.07. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,211 shares of company stock worth $341,371. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 593.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 76,367 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $1,978,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

