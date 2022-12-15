U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of SLCA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.24. 514,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,635. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $21.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

