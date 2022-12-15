UDR, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

UDR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. UDR has a payout ratio of 298.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,137. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 46.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in UDR by 6.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Dividend History for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

