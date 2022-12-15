UDR, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

UDR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. UDR has a payout ratio of 298.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

NYSE UDR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,137. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 46.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in UDR by 6.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.