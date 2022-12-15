Ultra Market Capitalization Hits $63.31 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $63.31 million and $2.81 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,444.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.32 or 0.00620992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00270702 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00048306 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00054800 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.2116578 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,744,462.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

