Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 892,100 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE UGP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.27. 1,775,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 948,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 369,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 157,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

