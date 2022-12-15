UMA Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

UMA Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.