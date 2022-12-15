Umee (UMEE) Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Umee (UMEE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Umee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umee has a total market capitalization of $187.87 million and $407,012.18 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Umee has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Umee

Umee launched on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Umee’s official message board is medium.com/umeeblog. The official website for Umee is umee.cc.

Buying and Selling Umee

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

